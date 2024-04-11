© 2024 KPCW

Repeat hit-and-run suspect faces three new attempted murder charges

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:06 PM MDT
A Salt Lake City police vehicle sits near the site where a driver crashed into a pedestrian and left the scene on March 11, 2024. Prosecutors on March 25, 2024, brought attempted murder charges against 26-year-old Anh Pham, who police linked to at least three other such crashes.
Salt Lake City Police Department
A Salt Lake City police vehicle sits near the site where a driver crashed into a pedestrian and left the scene on March 11, 2024. Prosecutors on March 25, 2024, brought attempted murder charges against 26-year-old Anh Pham, who police linked to at least three other such crashes.

The Salt Lake City man is also under investigation for hitting a Park City woman in Sun Peak last month.

Anh Pham, 26, is now charged with nine counts of attempted murder, plus nine counts of fleeing the scene of an accident.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office filed new charges concerning two alleged hit-and-runs in March with three victims.

According to charging documents, Pham used his white Toyota Avalon to target women in crosswalks or along roads at random. He’s now charged for six hit-and-runs in Salt Lake County between August 2023 and March 2024, targeting nine people. Eight of them are women.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KPCW Pham is being investigated for hitting a Park City woman March 5, but he is not yet charged in connection with that incident.

According to new details released by prosecutors, Pham allegedly injured two people March 2, a man and woman walking at 900 South and 1300 East.

Prosecutors say security footage shows two people crossing the street and Pham’s sedan accelerating into the oncoming lane to hit the woman, who was thrown over the car.

She sustained a concussion and broken hip, and the man was hit by Pham’s side view mirror.

Prosecutors say Pham also targeted a woman walking alone on T Street in The Avenues March 12. The impact knocked her unconscious and she suffered a concussion and internal bleeding.

Court documents show Pham is being held with bail set at $19,000. A hearing May 9 will determine if he remains in custody pending trial.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
