Authorities release name of Salt Lake man who crashed, died at East Canyon Reservoir

Utah State Parks says Benjamin Paul Rosser, a Salt Lake resident originally from Pennsylvania, crashed into a rock face on the reservoir’s west side.

According to a parks division press release, a nearby fisherman who heard the crash and saw the wreckage called authorities around 7:30 p.m. May 22.

Rangers responded on a patrol boat, but Rosser succumbed to his injuries and died as they attempted to rescue him. The Morgan County sheriff’s office and emergency services assisted.

Park rangers said Rosser was wearing a life jacket.

With the Memorial Day holiday just days away, parks officials say people should always recreate with a buddy and remember to wear or pack the right gear for activities, including life jackets and helmets. The agency also recommends being weather-aware and says it’s important to let loved ones know where you’re headed and when you expect to return.