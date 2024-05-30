New Salt Lake Bees stadium in Daybreak has new renderings, and a new name

Six months after breaking round on the new Salt Lake Bees ballpark in Daybreak last October, Miller Sports and Entertainment on Thursday released new renderings that give a more detailed look at the venue and the immediate surrounding area. It also has a name, and updated capacity.

The new ballpark will be called Daybreak Field at America First Square, and it will have a seating capacity of 6,500 people with an additional 1,500 that can fit in a grass and picnic area, making the total capacity 8,000.

“The building of Daybreak Field at America First Square is very exciting as the ballpark and plaza take shape into becoming a new community hub with baseball, shops, restaurants and entertainment in South Jordan,” Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports and Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The collaboration among our partners has been inspiring as everyone rallies behind the first entertainment district in Utah using a sports venue as the anchor. The Millers are creating a place that will unite the community and enrich lives through memorable sports and entertainment experiences.”

The entertainment group said the privately funded ballpark and plaza are on schedule to open by Opening Day in the spring of 2025.