© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Banksy, who left mark on Park City, surfaces in UK with animal-inspired art

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 14, 2024 at 3:04 PM MDT
A mural by the elusive street artist Banksy is seen at the entrance to the London Zoo, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
Brian Melley
/
AP
A mural by the elusive street artist Banksy is seen at the entrance to the London Zoo, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The elusive street artist with three known graffiti works in Park City has popped up across the pond.

Banksy left a menagerie around London from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13.

Painted under the cover of darkness, a mountain goat, elephants, pelicans, a rhinoceros and a gorilla that seemed to be releasing the animals from the London Zoo, each appeared at dawn over the last week.

An artwork by the street artist Banksy that appeared in west London, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.
Alberto Pezzali
/
AP
An artwork by the street artist Banksy that appeared in west London, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

The Associated Press reports Tuesday was the conclusion of Banksy’s latest project when there were no new social media updates from the artist, where fans typically learn of his new work.

The BBC says the zoo mural showing a gorilla holding up the entrance gate to let birds and a sea lion escape was the last in the series.

On Aug. 8 a lone wolf appeared on a satellite dish. But its short shelf life ended when masked men with a ladder took the dish and ran.

In Park City, Banksy’s designs can be found around Main Street. In 2010, one appeared on the side of the Java Cow ice cream and coffee shop days before the Sundance Film Festival where a film about the painter premiered. Framed on the side of the building, it depicts a cameraman and a flower.

A painted boy praying can be found on the side of the Baranof Jewelers building.

And on the stage door of the Egyptian Theatre, Banky’s rat in 3D glasses returned to the spotlight a few years ago after being stored for a decade to prevent vandalism.

Banksy is said to have left seven tags around Park City that year. Some were removed or painted over and now only three remain.

Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.
1 of 3  — 20240814_174109.jpg
Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.
Sydney Weaver / KPCW
Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.
2 of 3  — 20240814_174735.jpg
Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.
Sydney Weaver / KPCW
Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.
3 of 3  — 20240814_174328.jpg
Banksy art around Park City from when the artist visited the town in 2010.
Sydney Weaver / KPCW

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver