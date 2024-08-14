Banksy, who left mark on Park City, surfaces in UK with animal-inspired art

Banksy left a menagerie around London from Aug. 5 to Aug. 13.

Painted under the cover of darkness, a mountain goat, elephants, pelicans, a rhinoceros and a gorilla that seemed to be releasing the animals from the London Zoo, each appeared at dawn over the last week.

Alberto Pezzali / AP An artwork by the street artist Banksy that appeared in west London, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024.

The Associated Press reports Tuesday was the conclusion of Banksy’s latest project when there were no new social media updates from the artist, where fans typically learn of his new work.

The BBC says the zoo mural showing a gorilla holding up the entrance gate to let birds and a sea lion escape was the last in the series.

On Aug. 8 a lone wolf appeared on a satellite dish. But its short shelf life ended when masked men with a ladder took the dish and ran.

In Park City, Banksy’s designs can be found around Main Street. In 2010, one appeared on the side of the Java Cow ice cream and coffee shop days before the Sundance Film Festival where a film about the painter premiered. Framed on the side of the building, it depicts a cameraman and a flower.

A painted boy praying can be found on the side of the Baranof Jewelers building.

And on the stage door of the Egyptian Theatre, Banky’s rat in 3D glasses returned to the spotlight a few years ago after being stored for a decade to prevent vandalism.

Banksy is said to have left seven tags around Park City that year. Some were removed or painted over and now only three remain.