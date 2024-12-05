Lights out: Summit County, Park City dark skies rules take effect Dec. 31

Summit County and Park City adopted dark skies ordinances in 2019 and 2021.

Since then, any new buildings had to have warm lights, pointed downward. Existing homes and businesses have until the end of the year to come into compliance.

The ordinances are intended to save energy and combat light pollution, which blocks out stars and can interfere with sleep patterns and animal behavior.

Summit County

After Dec. 31, city and county code enforcers could start issuing citations. If ignored, the citations could culminate in a fine or misdemeanor charges .

Summit County

“Our goal is not to punish people. Our goal is not to collect fines. Our goal is to bring people into compliance,” Community Development Director Peter Barnes told the county council Dec. 5. “And we like to think that we use the most appropriate method on a case-by-case basis.”

Barnes, who oversees Summit County code enforcement, said the most appropriate tool is usually education.

“I believe that our strength in the two [enforcement officers] we have right now is their ability to communicate and explain what is needed, rather than to walk in with sticks,” Barnes said.



Warm, fully-shielded outdoor lights

Summit County’s rules only apply to unincorporated areas, not to Kamas, Francis, Oakley, Coalville or Henefer.

Summit County and Park City’s ordinances are similar, and their two main requirements are the same.

Both require all outdoor light bulbs to be a warm, yellow light (3,000 Kelvin or less). Both require all outdoor light fixtures to be fully shielded and pointed down.



Notable exceptions, differences

Eastern Summit County can have brighter lights in agricultural facilities, but they still must be shielded and down-facing. There are exceptions for public property and emergency services too.

Park City allows holiday lighting but only from Nov. 1 to March 1. City residents must turn them off at 11 p.m., businesses at midnight.

Main Street, Swede Alley and businesses in Prospector can display festive lights year-round, but they must be off by 2:30 a.m.

Temporary holiday lighting is allowed in unincorporated Summit County too, and at any time of day.

Snyderville Basin allows it from Nov. 15 to March 1, and in eastern Summit County, decorative lights can glow from Nov. 15 to Feb. 1.

Uplighting is banned across the board. Park City explicitly allows year-round string lights for decks, porches and patios.

Code enforcement officers don’t patrol like sheriff’s deputies or police. They respond on a case-by-case basis to complaints filed by residents.

There are two such officers for Summit County's nearly 43,000 residents. Two new code enforcement officers are included in the county's proposed 2025 budget, which has 16 recommended new hires.



Full ordinances, more information

Summit County residents click here.



Park City residents click here.

