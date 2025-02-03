© 2025 KPCW

Man injured in ski lift accident at New Hampshire resort

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:47 PM MST
Bear Peak Base Area at Attitash Mountain Resort
Attitash Mountain Resort
Bear Peak Base Area at Attitash Mountain Resort

A man fell 20 feet in the air after a chair lift detached from the cable at a Vail Resorts-owned ski resort in New Hampshire.

The state fire marshal's office says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday and was taken to the hospital after the fall at the Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett.

The Flying Bear lift is closed while the investigation by the marshal's office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board continues, according to the fire marshal.

A spokesperson for Colorado-based Vail Resorts, said Attitash makes daily lift inspections.

This is the second instance of chair lift malfunctions at a Vail resort in recent months.

On Dec. 23, five people were hospitalized when two chairs collided at Heavenly Mountain Resort, on the border of California and Nevada.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
