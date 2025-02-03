Man injured in ski lift accident at New Hampshire resort

The state fire marshal's office says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday and was taken to the hospital after the fall at the Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett.

The Flying Bear lift is closed while the investigation by the marshal's office and the Passenger Tramway Safety Board continues, according to the fire marshal.

A spokesperson for Colorado-based Vail Resorts, said Attitash makes daily lift inspections.

This is the second instance of chair lift malfunctions at a Vail resort in recent months.

On Dec. 23, five people were hospitalized when two chairs collided at Heavenly Mountain Resort, on the border of California and Nevada.