Planned Parenthood President, CEO to step down after 2 years

Planned Parenthood Association of Utah CEO and President Kathryn Boyd, is stepping down after two years of service.

Planned Parenthood made the announcement Thursday and said Sarah Stoesz, who was interim president and CEO in spring 2023, will return to the organization for another stint as interim CEO.

Current Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Shireen Ghorbani, will be promoted to Interim President.

In a statement Boyd said she is proud of the work she and the nonprofit have done over the past two years from expanding its services to improving operations and fighting to protect the healthcare rights of Utah women.

“We protected abortion care, and we fought off additional bad legislation. Most importantly, we showed up every day and kept our doors open for the thousands of people both here in Utah and in surrounding states who rely on us for health care and education,” Boyd said in a statement. ” I know PPAU’s future is in good hands because we have some of the best and most talented staff in the country.”

Ghorbani said she looks forward to furthering Planned Parenthood’s mission of empowering Utahns to make informed decisions about their health, ensuring access to affordable, quality health care and education and protecting their right to do so.