UDOT warns of unpaid toll scam calls, texts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:38 PM MDT
If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.
bestforbest
/
Adobe Stock
If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning about a tolling scam that claims drivers have an unpaid balance.

The department said scammers are using text messages that appear to be automated, as well as phone calls that claim to be directly from UDOT.

UDOT said it does not text or call residents to collect tolling fees.

The department said anyone who receives a message about an outstanding toll balance should not provide any payment information or click any links in the text message.

If you receive a phone call, UDOT advises drivers to hang up and block the number.

UDOT advises anyone who may have mistakenly provided payment information to immediately contact their credit card company or bank.

A sample photo of what a scam text could look like.
Utah Department of Transportation
A sample photo of what a scam text could look like.

State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver