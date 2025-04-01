UDOT warns of unpaid toll scam calls, texts

The department said scammers are using text messages that appear to be automated, as well as phone calls that claim to be directly from UDOT.

UDOT said it does not text or call residents to collect tolling fees.

The department said anyone who receives a message about an outstanding toll balance should not provide any payment information or click any links in the text message.

If you receive a phone call, UDOT advises drivers to hang up and block the number.

UDOT advises anyone who may have mistakenly provided payment information to immediately contact their credit card company or bank.