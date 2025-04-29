© 2025 KPCW

X Games Salt Lake City announces Sublime, deadmau5 headliners

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:57 PM MDT
Two bands will headline the Salt Lake City X Games June 27 and 28, 2025.
Fuse Marketing
The X Games is celebrating its 30th birthday at the Salt Lake City event in June.

The competition at the Utah State Fairpark will feature moto X, BMX and skateboarding events.

Event organizers announced Sublime and electronic artist deadmou5 will be there to mark the occasion. Joel Zimmerman, the face behind the deadmou5 mask, will grace the Salt Lake stage June 27.

Sublime brings its signature fusion of ska, punk, reggae and hip-hop to the X Games stage June 28.

Concert tickets are only available with an X Games pass and run an additional $50 to $60.
Sydney Weaver
