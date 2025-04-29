X Games Salt Lake City announces Sublime, deadmau5 headliners

The competition at the Utah State Fairpark will feature moto X, BMX and skateboarding events.

Event organizers announced Sublime and electronic artist deadmou5 will be there to mark the occasion. Joel Zimmerman, the face behind the deadmou5 mask, will grace the Salt Lake stage June 27.

Sublime brings its signature fusion of ska, punk, reggae and hip-hop to the X Games stage June 28.

Concert tickets are only available with an X Games pass and run an additional $50 to $60.