Fentanyl seizures up, overdose deaths down a year into task force

Since launching its fentanyl task force in 2024, the Utah Governor’s Office has made efforts to target the statewide drug crisis including launching a drug seizure statistics dashboard .

One of those efforts was supporting the passage of HB87, which makes trafficking 100 grams or more of fentanyl a first-degree felony.

The Utah Department of Public Safety reports, since January, the state has seen a 70% increase in law enforcement’s seizures of fentanyl.

Early data also shows a 1.5% decrease in overdose deaths in 2024, with preliminary 2025 numbers continuing the downward trend.