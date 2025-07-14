Fentanyl seizures up, overdose deaths down a year into task force
The Utah Department of Public Safety reports a 70% increase in law enforcement’s seizures of fentanyl since January.
Since launching its fentanyl task force in 2024, the Utah Governor’s Office has made efforts to target the statewide drug crisis including launching a drug seizure statistics dashboard.
One of those efforts was supporting the passage of HB87, which makes trafficking 100 grams or more of fentanyl a first-degree felony.
The Utah Department of Public Safety reports, since January, the state has seen a 70% increase in law enforcement’s seizures of fentanyl.
Early data also shows a 1.5% decrease in overdose deaths in 2024, with preliminary 2025 numbers continuing the downward trend.
Gov. Spencer Cox announced the task force last year to fight the state’s fentanyl crisis by addressing gaps in prevention, treatment and law enforcement efforts.