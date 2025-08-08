Utah joins nationwide crackdown on robocalls

The Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force is sending letters to 37 voice providers, companies that facilitate sending and receiving calls over the internet rather than phone lines, demanding they act to stop illegal spam calls from routing through their networks.

Utah Attorney General Derek Brown says the providers have not complied with Federal Communications Commission rules requiring tracebacks, mitigation database registration and plans to reduce illegal calls.

The task force is also sending the letters to almost 100 downstream providers accepting call traffic from the companies so they know they are working with businesses breaking the law.

The Utah Department of Commerce is working with the AG’s office to investigate and enforce Utah’s consumer protection laws involving robocalls.

The task force was created in 2022 to investigate and take legal action against companies responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic.