Human-caused wildfires up in Utah compared to previous years

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:10 PM MDT
The Buckley Draw Fire has burned almost 430 acres above Provo as of Wednesday, Aug. 20. The blaze sparked Aug. 17.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Buckley Draw Fire has burned almost 430 acres above Provo as of Wednesday, Aug. 20. The blaze sparked Aug. 17.

The state has seen more than 800 wildfires this year. That’s compared to 980 in 2024.

Utah’s total wildfires are down compared to this time last year, but the percentage of human-caused blazes is up. While 58% of fires were human-caused last year, more than 70% of 2025’s fires were sparked by humans.

The three largest fires in the state are the Monroe Canyon Fire in Piute and Richfield counties, the Deer Creek Fire in northern San Juan County, and the Beulah Fire in eastern Summit County.

The causes of all three fires remain under investigation.

Since sparking Aug. 7, the Beulah fire has burned almost 5,000 acres and fire officials say they have reached 43% completion on the blaze.

Also burning near the Wasatch Back is the Buckley Draw Fire, which was discovered Sunday evening.

Fire crews are reminding residents in and around Provo to not fly drones over the fire, as it forces firefighting helicopters and planes to land until the drone leaves the area.

According to Utah Fire Info it is also illegal to fly drones over wildfires.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
