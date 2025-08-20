Human-caused wildfires up in Utah compared to previous years

Utah’s total wildfires are down compared to this time last year, but the percentage of human-caused blazes is up. While 58% of fires were human-caused last year, more than 70% of 2025’s fires were sparked by humans.

The three largest fires in the state are the Monroe Canyon Fire in Piute and Richfield counties, the Deer Creek Fire in northern San Juan County, and the Beulah Fire in eastern Summit County.

The causes of all three fires remain under investigation.

Since sparking Aug. 7, the Beulah fire has burned almost 5,000 acres and fire officials say they have reached 43% completion on the blaze.

Also burning near the Wasatch Back is the Buckley Draw Fire, which was discovered Sunday evening.

Morning update #BuckleyDrawFire 08/20/2025. Size: 427 acres. Containment: 20%. Fire behavior: active day and overnight. Eastern perimeter has the most activity less visible from Provo. Hazards for firefighters, steep, rocky terrain &🐝. Medics posted nearby. pic.twitter.com/3ngMOTBwrC — Uinta-Wasatch-Cache NF (@UWCNF) August 20, 2025

Fire crews are reminding residents in and around Provo to not fly drones over the fire, as it forces firefighting helicopters and planes to land until the drone leaves the area.

According to Utah Fire Info it is also illegal to fly drones over wildfires.