Utah’s Hogle Zoo mourns death of red panda

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:12 PM MDT
Kiaria, Utah's Hogle Zoo's 8-year-old Chinese red panda, died on Aug. 14 from gastrointestinal challenges.
Utah's Hogle Zoo
Utah’s Hogle Zoo’s female red panda, Kiaria died after her health rapidly declined due to gastrointestinal challenges.

The zoo’s veterinarians say the health complications can be common for red pandas not in the wild. James Steeil is the zoo’s special survival plan red panda co-vet advisor. He says research has shown in adult red pandas, GI challenges is the third leading cause of death in North American zoos.

Kiaria came to Hogle Zoo from the Toledo Zoo in November 2024 as part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Red Panda SSP.

The zoo says she quickly became a favorite among guests and staff, known for her dark red features and a personality that balanced calm confidence with playful sass.

Chinese red pandas are found in the mountainous forests of the Eastern Himalayas and belong to their own unique family.

In the wild, the animals face habitat loss, degradation and poaching challenges. In the past two decades, it’s estimated that the overall population of red pandas has declined by 40%.
Sydney Weaver
