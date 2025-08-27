Utah fire officials concerned about number of human-caused fires

The state’s 886 wildfires have burned more than 163,000 acres.

Of those, 66% were started by humans, scorching more than 100,000 acres. That’s nearly double the area burned by lightning-sparked fires.

Utah Fire Info’s Kayli Guild said Wednesday the state’s 2023 record-setting snowpack kept fire spread low. But 2025’s below-average snowpack rapidly melted, leading to drought conditions.

“Bottom line, snowpack drives fire behavior, but people drive most ignitions, and that means most Utah wildfires are preventable,” Guild said.

The Beulah Fire continues to burn in eastern Summit County’s high Uintas.

The fire has consumed more than 5,700 acres since it sparked three weeks ago. It’s 55% complete.