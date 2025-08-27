© 2025 KPCW

Utah fire officials concerned about number of human-caused fires

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:10 PM MDT
The Beulah Fire in the Uinta Mountains sparked Aug. 7, 2025. As of Aug. 11 the fire has burned almost 3,000 acres.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
The Beulah Fire in the Uinta Mountains sparked Aug. 7, 2025. As of Aug. 11 the fire has burned almost 3,000 acres.

Utah has seen almost 900 wildfires so far this year. State fire officials say the most concerning part is well over half are human-caused.

The state’s 886 wildfires have burned more than 163,000 acres.

Of those, 66% were started by humans, scorching more than 100,000 acres. That’s nearly double the area burned by lightning-sparked fires.

Utah Fire Info’s Kayli Guild said Wednesday the state’s 2023 record-setting snowpack kept fire spread low. But 2025’s below-average snowpack rapidly melted, leading to drought conditions.

“Bottom line, snowpack drives fire behavior, but people drive most ignitions, and that means most Utah wildfires are preventable,” Guild said.

The Beulah Fire continues to burn in eastern Summit County’s high Uintas.

The fire has consumed more than 5,700 acres since it sparked three weeks ago. It’s 55% complete.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
