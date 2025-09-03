© 2025 KPCW

One dead, 15 infected with West Nile virus across Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:44 PM MDT
Mosquitoes can carry and spread West Nile Virus through biting humans, horses and birds.
Center for Disease Control
Mosquitoes can carry and spread West Nile Virus through biting humans, horses and birds.

Utah health officials are increasing prevention efforts after recent West Nile virus cases have caused more severe symptoms, including the first death in two years.

So far, the virus has sickened 16 Utahns in four counties including a 60-year-old who died in Davis County. Thirteen of those infections affected the brain and nervous system.

The illness, most commonly spread through mosquito bites, can cause fever, headaches and body aches, nausea and vomiting.

In rare cases, it can lead to more serious ailments including meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis.

In Utah County, crews are expanding testing and treatments to reduce mosquito populations in hopes of reducing the risk of the virus.

The health department advises taking steps to avoid mosquito bites by using insect repellent when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk when the insects are most active. Wearing long sleeves, pants and socks are also recommended.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
