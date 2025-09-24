© 2025 KPCW

Utahns asked to shape future of recreation in the state

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 24, 2025 at 3:07 PM MDT
Factory Butte near Cainesville, UT
Mark Cromwell
/
Utah Bureau of Land Management
Factory Butte near Cainesville, UT

The Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation is asking residents and visitors to help shape the future of outdoor recreation in central Utah.

The Central Region Recreation Master Plan survey is part of the state’s first-ever regional planning effort using community input to guide future investments in trails, parks, open space and recreation facilities.

The region includes Juab, Sanpete, Millard, Sevier, Piute and Wayne counties. These areas are home to state and national parks, lakes, rivers and hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails.

The survey is open through Oct. 20 in English and Spanish.

Locals can share their primary outdoor recreation activities, challenges they’ve experienced and ideas for improvements.
