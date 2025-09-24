Utahns asked to shape future of recreation in the state

The Central Region Recreation Master Plan survey is part of the state’s first-ever regional planning effort using community input to guide future investments in trails, parks, open space and recreation facilities.

The region includes Juab, Sanpete, Millard, Sevier, Piute and Wayne counties. These areas are home to state and national parks, lakes, rivers and hundreds of miles of motorized and non-motorized trails.

The survey is open through Oct. 20 in English and Spanish.

Locals can share their primary outdoor recreation activities, challenges they’ve experienced and ideas for improvements.