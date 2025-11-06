Erika Kirk wants cameras in court as defense requests ban for accused killer’s trial

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, said this week that she wants cameras in the courtroom during proceedings for his accused killer — noting that cameras were “all over” capturing the moment when her husband was killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in September.

“There have been cameras all over my friends and family mourning,” she added during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters. “There have been cameras all over me, analyzing my every move. Analyzing my every smile. My every tear.”

“We deserve to have cameras in there,” she added.

Both Utah law enforcement and the defense team for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old Utahn accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, have asked a judge to limit media coverage of the high-profile court case and ban cameras during court proceedings.

Robinson’s defense lawyers said in court papers that they are concerned that he may not receive a fair trial if images of him continue to be circulated.

So far, 4th District Judge Tony Graf has declined to rule on that request, which was part of a larger legal argument over whether Robinson can wear plain clothes during court hearings rather than a jail jumpsuit. Graf ordered that the defendant could wear his own clothes, and limited reporters from capturing images or video of Robinson that would show that he is wearing shackles and restraints.

Read more at sltrib.com.

