Gov. Cox orders flags lowered to honor late VP Dick Cheney

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney was in office from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. His previous White House roles include Chief of Staff for President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977 and Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral. Services have not yet been scheduled.