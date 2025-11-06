© 2025 KPCW

Gov. Cox orders flags lowered to honor late VP Dick Cheney

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2025 at 4:15 PM MST
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city. Known as the "Beehive State," Utah's three branches of government meet in this building, designed by Richard K.A. Kletting. Here the American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half mast, in memory of the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Cheney died Nov. 3 at age 84.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late Vice President Dick Cheney.

Cheney was in office from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush. His previous White House roles include Chief of Staff for President Gerald Ford from 1975 to 1977 and Secretary of Defense under President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral. Services have not yet been scheduled.
Sydney Weaver
