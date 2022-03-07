Republicans are caucusing Tuesday across Summit County

Utah’s local political parties are getting ready to choose who will represent them on the ballot in November. Summit County Democrats are meeting in a few weeks, but on Tuesday, local Republicans are set to caucus starting at 6 p.m.

The caucus is a gathering of neighborhood precincts. The residents of those precincts vote for delegates to represent them at county and state conventions, and at those conventions, the delegates select among political candidates to choose who will appear on the ballot.

Unlike in previous years, there are Republicans running for several local elected positions, including two for one County Council seat — enough for a potential primary. Delegates at the county convention in April will choose between Byron Ames and John Murphy. If neither hits a 60% threshold, the contest goes to a primary this June.

Summit County GOP Acting Chair Karen Ballash said people with any party affiliation are welcome to attend the caucus, but only registered Republicans may vote. However, she said the caucuses will have the necessary paperwork for voters to switch their affiliation on-site if they choose.

"I believe in participation,” Ballash said. “I like to have people running against people and letting the people choose the best candidates. And I'm trying to get more and more participation, not less.”

The county is divided into 66 precincts, 60 of which have people living in them. Each precinct will be asked to select representatives to hold positions ranging from an alternate county delegate to what Ballash said is the most coveted: state delegate.

Ballash said the caucus-convention system makes politicians responsive to the people.

“This is your chance to change Utah politics one neighborhood at a time,” she said. “If you are disaffected by the choices made in the past, if you want to promote your agenda, your views, you need to come. You know, you need to come.”

Each precinct is assigned a caucus location. Those in Park City and the Snyderville Basin are meeting at Ecker Hill Middle School, 2465 West Kilby Rd. South Summit is meeting at the middle school, 355 East 300 South, in Kamas. And North Summit is meeting at the high school, 111 100 South in Coalville.

To find out where to caucus, visit SummitCountyUTGOP.org.

