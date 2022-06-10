Gracie's Farm opens its farm stand and plans summer dinners

Gracie’s Farm is located below the Blue Sky Lodge, right off Interstate 80. The farm’s director is Lynsey Gammon.

“We are a small regenerative farm and so we grow produce vegetables, flowers, and herbs for the restaurant up at Blue Sky. But we also supply restaurants within the local community. And then we have a farm stand every Friday. And we really want to encourage the locals to come out and actually experience our farm and take a peek at what's going out there. We're gonna have vegetables for sale we'll have plant starts for sale, as well as teaming up with our other partner property Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation.”

The farm stand is open on Fridays from 4 to 6 pm and on some Fridays, she says they’ll present cattle roping demonstrations.

The farm has a greenhouse so the spring vegetables, including lots of greens, are plentiful.

The farm’s culinary series, which features one ingredient from the farm that is fresh at that time, will run through September. The first one is Tuesday.

“And we'll be featuring shoots and greens. So, you know the spring vegetables that are so plentiful right now, and we host a dinner within the garden boundary, so out in the field and our chef from the Lodge at Blue Sky will be preparing the food in the farm. And again, it's open to the public. Our next one will be in July and that will be a garlic dinner. And then we follow that up in August with tomatoes. And then in September is the baby root vegetable dinner. We also have a dinner on June 21, celebrating the solstice and the role of the bees on the farm. And then our final dinner, which is our biggest celebration is our Harvest Dinner and that will be September 22nd.

Reservations for the dinners are required.

Farm tours and workshops are also available. You can see more at graciesfarm.com or their Instagram page.