© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Passengers safe after truck bursts into flames on Interstate 80

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 12, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT
truck fire.jpg
KPCW
The truck that caught fire on Interstate 80 didn't harm any of its passengers, according to law enforcement.

A truck caught fire on Interstate 80 Saturday near Summit Park. It closed two lanes and drew the attention of rubber-neckers, but caused no injuries.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a red Dodge truck towing a trailer pulled over to the side of the road when its driver realized the engine was on fire. Soon after, it was engulfed in flames.

The truck fire occurred in almost exactly the same spot on Interstate 80 eastbound where the Parleys Canyon Fire started last August, just before Parleys Summit.

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden said the driver and passengers got out with no injuries.

He said troopers who responded assumed the fire started due to a mechanical malfunction. Fire officials said a malfunctioning car part also caused the Parleys Canyon Fire.

The two lanes that were closed while a Unified firetruck and troopers tended to the flaming car reopened shortly after 6 p.m. the same evening.

The fire left the front of the truck completely burned out and the trailer damaged as well.

Summit County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter