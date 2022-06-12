Passengers safe after truck bursts into flames on Interstate 80

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a red Dodge truck towing a trailer pulled over to the side of the road when its driver realized the engine was on fire. Soon after, it was engulfed in flames.

The truck fire occurred in almost exactly the same spot on Interstate 80 eastbound where the Parleys Canyon Fire started last August, just before Parleys Summit.

Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden said the driver and passengers got out with no injuries.

He said troopers who responded assumed the fire started due to a mechanical malfunction. Fire officials said a malfunctioning car part also caused the Parleys Canyon Fire.

The two lanes that were closed while a Unified firetruck and troopers tended to the flaming car reopened shortly after 6 p.m. the same evening.

The fire left the front of the truck completely burned out and the trailer damaged as well.