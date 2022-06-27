© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Bees swarm around overturned 18-wheeler in Summit County

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 27, 2022 at 12:18 PM MDT
bees truck.jpeg
Credit Andrew Wright
/
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Beehives lay strewn around semi truck crash site, while droves of bees buzz around.

A semi truck and trailer rolled over on Interstate 80 around late Monday morning.

Summit County Sheriff's Captain Andrew Wright told KPCW "thousands of bees" swarmed the crash site after beehives spilled out of the trailer.

One eastbound lane on the interstate is closed a couple miles east of the Silver Summit junction a little before 11 a.m.

According to an update from the Utah Department of Transportation, the accident is expected to be cleared a little before 1 p.m.

According to the Park City Fire District, traffic continued to flow smoothly through the area, but the rail trail is closed through the canyon.

bees 2.jpg
Credit Park City Fire District
/
Over 200 beehives the overturned truck was hauling spilled from the trailer.

Summit County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content