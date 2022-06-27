Bees swarm around overturned 18-wheeler in Summit County
A semi truck and trailer rolled over on Interstate 80 around late Monday morning.
Summit County Sheriff's Captain Andrew Wright told KPCW "thousands of bees" swarmed the crash site after beehives spilled out of the trailer.
One eastbound lane on the interstate is closed a couple miles east of the Silver Summit junction a little before 11 a.m.
According to an update from the Utah Department of Transportation, the accident is expected to be cleared a little before 1 p.m.
According to the Park City Fire District, traffic continued to flow smoothly through the area, but the rail trail is closed through the canyon.