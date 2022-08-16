Girl Scout project could improve Summit County roundabout pedestrian safety

Park City High School Senior Erin Bratcher’s project will help her achieve a Gold Award, the highest service award given by the Girl scouts.

Her Gold Award goal is to install four crossing beacons on each side at two intersections at the busy roundabout on Landmark Drive near the Taco Bell and Wal-Mart store. She plans to take the project to the Summit County Council for approval and funding.

Bratcher said she has a backup plan if county funding doesn't come through. She thinks each crossing beacon will cost $2,000 to install.

"So, I'm currently running a petition," Bratcher said. "So, I've got it posted online. I'm also going to see if I can set up a booth somewhere in Park City to progress this petition. And then I'm hoping to present in front of the [Summit County] Council in September to get their approval for the project. And then once they've approved it, then I can install it. If they don't approve it, then I will just have to go through with all the community outreach and education and try to gain awareness and support for this project."

Google Earth / Summit County Landmark Drive roundabout

Bratcher has been a Girl Scout for five years and has worked on many community and school efforts, including an anti-bullying project for her middle school. Her legacy continues, with the school still using the materials five years later.

"I always wanted to be a Girl Scout since I was very little, but we could never find a troop wherever we lived,” Bratcher said. "When I was in seventh grade, my mom and I made our own troop because that's how badly I wanted to be a Girl Scout. I just thought it looked so fun and they always were doing these cool projects and helping other people. And I was really into that."

The Girl Scout Gold Award requires recipients to show leadership and community engagement while implementing a project for a common cause.

Bratcher said the intersection she wants to make safer had six accidents in the past six months. She said it's most dangerous during the winter when it is dark and people are trying to cross Landmark Drive.

Bratcher wants to engage people on the safety issues of the roundabout and has a goal to gather 300 to 500 signatures.

Use this link to sign Erin Bratcher's petition supporting crosswalk safety at the Landmark Drive roundabout.

