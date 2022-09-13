Summit County taxpayers have until Thursday to dispute their property valuations for 2022

Property taxes pay for public services, with the majority of taxes going to pay for education. The remaining dollars get split among municipalities, the county and special service districts.

The tax rate is determined every August by the county assessor’s office using a mass appraisal system. While every individual property gets a detailed review every five years, properties can be appraised every year using sales of comparable properties in the area.

According to the assessor’s office, last year, single family home sales prices in Summit County went up 58%. What that looks like based on the tax records of an actual home in Coalville is in 2017 the home was valued at $450,000. Today that home is valued at more than $1.4 million.

In five years, the property tax on that house jumped from $815 a year to more than $1100 because of booming real estate prices.

Owners can appeal their property taxes, but Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young says the county council will need supporting documents to prove that the property isn’t as valuable as its assessment claims.

“It's also important that these property owners provide documentation and evidence to show a different value,” Young said. “And because those applications will not be accepted if that evidence is not provided.”

If the documents show that the property is actually undervalued, owners run the risk of paying even higher taxes, as the assessor can make adjustments in both directions.

“I don't know how often that happens,” Young said. “I do know, once the auditor's office receives the application, they send it back to the assessor's office, which gives allows the appraisers to go back in and review all of that documentation and that information, and then they do make adjustments accordingly. So, it is a pretty thorough investigation review process to come to that recommendation for the Board of Equalization.”

Click here to file an appeal. Property owners can also bring appeals and supporting documentation to the assessor’s office in the county courthouse in Coalville.