© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Two headless bull elk carcasses found in East Canyon

KPCW | By Carolyn Murray
Published September 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM MDT
DWR Beheaded Elk 2.jpg
KPCW
/
Two elk were left to waste in the East Canyon area west of the Jeremy Ranch golf course.

The Department of Wildlife Resources said it’s investigating a couple of bull elk carcasses recently discovered by a Summit County resident.

KPCW received graphic photos of two beheaded elk, suggesting a possible poaching incident. The carcasses were left to waste in the East Canyon area behind the Jeremy Ranch golf course. It’s illegal to kill wild game out of season and to leave the meat behind.

Chad Bettridge is a Department of Wildlife Resources captain and works in the law enforcement division. He spoke with KPCW Wednesday and said he didn’t know about the incident.

He said leaving animals to waste is a felony. If caught, the perpetrators could end up in jail and receive fines for restitution for the value of the animals.

DWR Beheaded Elk 3 with Conservation Officer.jpg
KPCW
/
Utah DWR conservation officer investigates one of two elk left to waste in East Canyon.

“So, in a situation like that where somebody goes out and literally just takes an animal for the antlers or something like that and the meat goes to waste,” Bettridge said. “That’s as serious as it gets in the wildlife world.”    

Multiple landowners live in the East Canyon area, and some run ranching operations there.

Bettridge also reminded residents not to confront any suspected poachers, as situations can be emotional and possibly escalate. He urged people to call the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337 if they suspect poaching somewhere.

DWR spokeswoman Faith Jolley said an investigation is underway, and KPCW will update this story as more information becomes available.

Tags
Summit County Chad BettridgeUtah DWRElk Hunt
Carolyn Murray
KPCW reporter Carolyn Murray covers Summit and Wasatch County School Districts. She also reports on wildlife and environmental stories, along with breaking news. Carolyn has been in town since the mid ‘80s and raised two daughters in Park City.
See stories by Carolyn Murray