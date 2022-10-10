Swastika found in tunnel near Basin Rec Fieldhouse

A portion of the roughly 20 symbols painted in the tunnel depicted racist and derogatory symbols, including a swastika.

A sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a person who noticed the graffiti on their morning run. The runner said they believe the incident occurred early in the morning, as the paint was wet and had a strong odor.

The case is under investigation, and there are no suspects yet.

In July, a spray-painted swastika was found in the bathroom of the playground in the Silver Creek Village neighborhood.

During the last school year, a swastika and a racial slur were found under a student’s desk in a Jewish teacher’s classroom.