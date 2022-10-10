© 2022 KPCW

Swastika found in tunnel near Basin Rec Fieldhouse

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM MDT
scso101022.jpg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
The graffiti was discovered on Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported racist graffiti found in the tunnel underneath I-80 near the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse Friday.

A portion of the roughly 20 symbols painted in the tunnel depicted racist and derogatory symbols, including a swastika.

A sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a person who noticed the graffiti on their morning run. The runner said they believe the incident occurred early in the morning, as the paint was wet and had a strong odor.

The case is under investigation, and there are no suspects yet.

In July, a spray-painted swastika was found in the bathroom of the playground in the Silver Creek Village neighborhood.

During the last school year, a swastika and a racial slur were found under a student’s desk in a Jewish teacher’s classroom.

Summit County Summit County Sheriff's Office
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
