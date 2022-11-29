Bobsled and skeleton World Cup events hit Park City this week

This week the Utah Olympic Park will host the 2022 International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup. Bobsled events include: two-men, four-men, combined men’s, women’s monobob, two-women and combined women’s. Skeleton events include: men’s and women’s.

Winners of the respective events receive points towards the overall World Cup standings.

At the end of the season, athletes with the most points are crowned World Cup champions.

The event begins with the women's skeleton at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday running through Saturday with the 4-men bobsled at 1:30 p.m. An event schedule can be found here

There will be food and drinks available including the Slopeside Smoke Shack Food Truck. Games including axe throwing will be set up on Saturday.

The event is free to the general public.

