Summit County

Santa is making a few stops around Summit County this weekend

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST
An unhappy child has his photo taken with Santa
Matt York
/
AP
An unhappy child has his photo taken with Santa.

Santa Claus riding down Town Lift is an annual tradition in Park City. Ol' Saint Nick is doing that and more this weekend.

There’s a national Santa shortage this year, according to a recent NPR report that said the pandemic and inflation are to blame. Thankfully, Park City has a Santa firewall and there will be a few opportunities to get a glimpse and a photo with him this weekend.

Santa comes down the Town Lift
Park City Mountain
Santa comes down the Town Lift.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, one of Park City’s oldest traditions, “Santa comes down the Town Lift,” will happen in the historic district. The man in red will make his way to Old Town Plaza in a brightly decorated chairlift transformed into a sleigh. It signals the holidays are in full swing and typically brings throngs of people to Old Town Plaza.

Once Father Christmas arrives, he’ll be available for photos in Old Town Plaza. The free event begins at 5:30 p.m. Santa will head back to the North Pole at 7:30 p.m. for obvious reasons.

Another place to see Saint Nick is the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse at 1388 Center Drive. This family event begins at 3:30 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. There will be arts and crafts stations, bounce houses and pictures with Santa. Cost is $5 per child and kids 2 years old and under are free. Registration is required.

Kris Kringle also makes appearances every weekend on the Heber Valley Railroad with the annual North Pole Express train ride. Mrs. Claus will serve cookies and hot cocoa while the elves lead passengers in a Christmas singalong. Mr. Claus will come around the train cars to say hello and bring gifts to the kids. The North Pole Express is sold out this weekend but tickets are still available for future dates.

Summit County ChristmasSantaTown Lift PlazaEvents
