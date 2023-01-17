Summit County Council approves 2023 RAP recreation funding

Over a 12-month period Summit County collected $1.1 million through the 0.1% RAP tax, which funds publicly owned or operated recreation facilities.

The RAP Recreation committee received 16 applications for the money, though two were deemed ineligible by the county’s legal staff so they won’t receive the funds. The remaining requests totaled over $900,000.

Summit County Council member Malena Stevens said while the committee had recommended that all of the tax money be given out, even exceeding the amounts requested, the council decided to fund only what organizations had asked for.

“We approved up to the amount that was requested for all of the entities. So, there was some money that will be left over that can be used in subsequent years for additional projects. But it was the opinion of the council that we wanted to approve just up to the amount that was requested by those organizations and not get into the business of, you know, guesstimating that they might need a little bit extra.”

Allocations are based on population and the Snyderville Basin received the majority of funding, about half of it. Park City was next with 21% of the funds received, South Summit received about 18% and North Summit about 13%.

Some of the projects in the Snyderville Basin include almost $100,000 for shading those who are waiting to get onto the Willow Creek Park tennis and pickleball courts. Four to five sunshades will be purchased and installed.

The Snyderville Basin Fieldhouse will receive $90,000 for new cardio equipment, including stationary bikes rowing machines and elliptical equipment.

Park City Municipal will receive more than $168,000 for two new fully electric green mowers to replace the hybrid mowers that were purchased ten years ago. The new mowers will decrease fuel use as well as noise pollution for neighbors.

Oakley City will receive almost $113,000 for two project areas near and along the Weber River in the Riverbend Park Area near the Oakley campground and Franson Park. The money will be used to clear brush and debris, build 950 feet of new trail, construct a bridge over the river and provide road base for a new parking lot.

Francis City will receive $97,000 to replace its playground equipment at Francis Park.

The town of Henefer will receive $90,000 for its rodeo grounds fencing, a new crow’s nest (or announcer stand) and sand for the arena.

Mountain Trails Foundation will receive about $50,000 for five trail counters to determined summer and winter use levels as well as money for new signs and maps in Round Valley.

The next opportunity to submit a RAP recreation application will be this fall. The RAP cultural grants application window will open this spring.