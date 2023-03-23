Plaintiff's family testifies; Gwyneth Paltrow could take stand Friday in Deer Valley ski accident trial

LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest updates on the Gwyneth Paltrow ski accident trial here.

The lawsuit over a Deer Valley ski collision between an A-list celebrity and a 76-year-old Holladay, Utah, man, is back in court for the fourth day Friday.

The multi-year conflict between actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist and veteran Terry Sanderson saw its first day of trial Tuesday. It's expected to last eight days.

Sanderson had been expected to take the stand Thursday, but Judge Kent Holmberg adjourned the court for the day around 5 p.m.

Sanderson's attorney said he hopes to rest his case Friday. He spent Thursday asking doctors and Sanderson's daughter about the plaintiff's behavior before and after the accident.

Sanderson's team wants to establish that the crash adversely affected him mentally and physically, which could qualify him for damages. During cross-examination, Paltrow's attorney tried to discredit the idea that Sanderson changed meaningfully as a result of the ski accident, and brought in myriad other medical conditions that could explain such changes.

If Sanderson's team rests their case Friday, Paltrow's attorneys will begin Monday.

Sanderson alleges Paltrow crashed into him while skiing at Deer Valley in February 2016. He said he sustained a concussion, four broken ribs and was knocked unconscious because Paltrow hit him from behind at high speed.

The incident happened on Bandana, a beginner run down Flagstaff Mountain to Empire Canyon Lodge.

Paltrow filed her own complaint a month later, alleging Sanderson was uphill and crashed into her, although she sustained less severe injuries.

Each party wants the other to cover their legal costs. Additionally, Sanderson is seeking some amount of damages to be determined during the trial. Paltrow is seeking $1.

This trial is in 3rd District Court.