© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Summit County

Man booked into Summit County Jail after fentanyl, meth discovered in I-80 bust

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 30, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT
hi-res Summit County Sheriff's Office SCSOPatch transparent.png
Summit County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested on I-80 in northern Summit County after police discovered a plethora of drugs in their vehicle.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the driver pulled behind a patrol vehicle on I-80’s Castle Rock exit midway between Coalville and Evanston, which the deputy called “suspicious.”

The shift report says there was a clear smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a glass pipe with burn marks was in view.

While deputies were arresting the driver and passenger, the passenger ingested fentanyl and overdosed. Lifesaving efforts were conducted and the man was transported to an Evanston hospital for treatment.

A full search of the vehicle, which had a covered license plate, yielded a half pound of fentanyl powder, over five pounds of marijuana, several large shards of meth, and many pills.

The driver was booked into the Summit County Jail on multiple charges. The pair are not Utah residents.

Large drug busts in Summit County aren’t uncommon. Highways that run from east and west, such as I-80, are often used by those trafficking illicit substances.

On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved over-the-counter use of Narcan, a nasal spray that treats opioid overdoses.

Tags
Summit County Summit County Sheriff's Office
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta