Paltrow not at fault, Summit County jury says

A jury in Summit County found Terry Sanderson hit Gwyneth Paltrow, not the other way around. The widely publicized trial lasted eight days.

Paltrow will receive $1 in damages, she countersued for the symbolic amount after Sanderson accused her of running into him.

Jurors were asked about comparative fault, and they found that Sanderson was 100% at fault.

The ski crash occurred on Deer Valley’s beginner Bandana run in 2016, and Sanderson originally sued in 2019 for $3.1 million and subsequently reduced that to $300,000.

Over the course of the trail, both sides brought expert witnesses to the stand to argue one or the other skier was uphill.

Sanderson’s team focused in particular on testimony from the man’s daughters, who said they observed a stark change in their father’s personality and physical ability before and after the crash.

Paltrow’s team brought multiple Deer Valley employees to the stand. The resort and some of its employees were also defendants in Sanderson’s lawsuit.