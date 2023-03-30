© 2023 KPCW

Gwynnocent: Gwyneth Paltrow found not a fault in ski accident lawsuit
Summit County

Paltrow not at fault, Summit County jury says

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT
Gwyneth Paltrow
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
POOL AP
Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as her attorney objects during the closing arguments of her trial, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. She is accused of crashing into the man suing her on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

The jury deciding who hit whom at Deer Valley—Gwyenth Paltrow or Salt Lake City retiree Terry Sanderson—handed down its verdict Thursday.

A jury in Summit County found Terry Sanderson hit Gwyneth Paltrow, not the other way around. The widely publicized trial lasted eight days.

Paltrow will receive $1 in damages, she countersued for the symbolic amount after Sanderson accused her of running into him.

Jurors were asked about comparative fault, and they found that Sanderson was 100% at fault.

The ski crash occurred on Deer Valley’s beginner Bandana run in 2016, and Sanderson originally sued in 2019 for $3.1 million and subsequently reduced that to $300,000.

Over the course of the trail, both sides brought expert witnesses to the stand to argue one or the other skier was uphill.

Sanderson’s team focused in particular on testimony from the man’s daughters, who said they observed a stark change in their father’s personality and physical ability before and after the crash.

Paltrow’s team brought multiple Deer Valley employees to the stand. The resort and some of its employees were also defendants in Sanderson’s lawsuit.

