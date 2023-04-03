© 2023 KPCW

Summit County Sheriff records more than 1,000 winter weather incidents this year

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM MDT
park city fire slideoff interstate 80 i-80.jpg
Park City Fire District
/
Facebook
Two cars collided and slid off the road on Interstate 80 on March 30. It was one of four accidents shutting down eastbound traffic in Parleys Canyon that night.

First responders in Summit County have data on how much worse it’s been out there on the roads this year.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported a significant increase in winter weather-related incidents on the roads this year: 1,109 more than last year.

Record-breaking snowfall has no doubt contributed to accident increases across the board.

In 1983, which set previous snowfall records and caused widespread flooding, Utah’s snowpack held almost 25 inches of water at the beginning of April.

Right now, the snowpack holds almost 29 inches of water statewide. It’s the most ever recorded.

utah snow survey snowpack statewide chart 4-3.png
Utah Snow Survey
/
USDA
The U.S. Department of Agriculture measures snowfall and snowpack around Utah to generate the statewide snow water equivalent, which is how much water (in inches) the snowpack contains. The black line is the current water year. The neon blue line leading to the historic maximum is 1983.

The sheriff has four main categories for road accidents: slide-offs, motorist assists, accidents with injuries and non-injury accidents.

Motorist assists were up 31% this winter, measured from October 1 to April 1.

Although accidents were also up this winter, the increase in accidents resulting in injury was not as significant as the increase in fender-benders. Injury accidents were up 19%, and non-injury accidents were up 68%.

But here’s the big one: slide-offs were up 83%. In total, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to over 3,500 roadway incidents from October to April.

roadway incidents chart.png
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
Public Information Officer

Even though it’s April, there’s a winter storm warning in the Wasatch back until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sheriff Justin Martinez recommends slowing down and making sure to have the right equipment on your car for snow. He attributed many of the incidents his office has had to deal with this year to “operator error.”

This latest storm has already caused problems. Park City Fire District responded to at least three structure collapses Monday. Significant snow is forecasted to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with accumulation in the Wasatch back potentially exceeding two feet by the time it's over.

Park City School District was open Monday but will monitor conditions throughout the night in case it needs to close again Tuesday.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
