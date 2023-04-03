Summit County Sheriff records more than 1,000 winter weather incidents this year

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported a significant increase in winter weather-related incidents on the roads this year: 1,109 more than last year.

Record-breaking snowfall has no doubt contributed to accident increases across the board.

In 1983, which set previous snowfall records and caused widespread flooding, Utah’s snowpack held almost 25 inches of water at the beginning of April.

Right now, the snowpack holds almost 29 inches of water statewide. It’s the most ever recorded.

The sheriff has four main categories for road accidents: slide-offs, motorist assists, accidents with injuries and non-injury accidents.

Motorist assists were up 31% this winter, measured from October 1 to April 1.

Although accidents were also up this winter, the increase in accidents resulting in injury was not as significant as the increase in fender-benders. Injury accidents were up 19%, and non-injury accidents were up 68%.

But here’s the big one: slide-offs were up 83%. In total, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to over 3,500 roadway incidents from October to April.

Summit County Sheriff's Office / Public Information Officer

Even though it’s April, there’s a winter storm warning in the Wasatch back until Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Sheriff Justin Martinez recommends slowing down and making sure to have the right equipment on your car for snow. He attributed many of the incidents his office has had to deal with this year to “operator error.”

This latest storm has already caused problems. Park City Fire District responded to at least three structure collapses Monday. Significant snow is forecasted to continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with accumulation in the Wasatch back potentially exceeding two feet by the time it's over.

Park City School District was open Monday but will monitor conditions throughout the night in case it needs to close again Tuesday.