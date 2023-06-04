E-bike rider dies after incident Friday morning

A 62-year-old man was riding an e-bike at the Canyons golf course Friday, June 2 when he was found unresponsive. According to Summit County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kacey Bates, the man has been identified as Michael Ross. While Ross spends time in Park City, she said he doesn’t live here.

Captain Bates said Ross was found lying in a golf bunker. He was riding an e-mountain bike without a helmet and it appears he crashed his bike into the bunker. At this point, she says they don’t know the cause of death.

Park City Mountain Senior Communications Director Sara Huey said golf course maintenance staff responded to the incident about 8:45 Friday morning. They contacted emergency services and began life-saving efforts. “Regretfully,” Huey said, “the man was pronounced deceased on site by AirMed.”

In a prepared statement Park City Mountain Vice President and COO of Park City Mountain Deidre Walsh said, Park City Mountain, Canyons Golf and the entire Vail Resorts family, extends their deepest sympathy and support to the man’s family and friends.

A portion of the golf course was closed temporarily on Friday. Full operations resumed later in the day.