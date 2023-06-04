© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

E-bike rider dies after incident Friday morning

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM MDT
62-year-old Michael Ross was found unresponsive Friday morning at Canyons golf course.
KPCW
/
62-year-old Michael Ross was found unresponsive Friday morning at Canyons golf course.

The death of a man riding an e-bike Friday morning is still under investigation.

A 62-year-old man was riding an e-bike at the Canyons golf course Friday, June 2 when he was found unresponsive. According to Summit County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kacey Bates, the man has been identified as Michael Ross. While Ross spends time in Park City, she said he doesn’t live here.

Captain Bates said Ross was found lying in a golf bunker. He was riding an e-mountain bike without a helmet and it appears he crashed his bike into the bunker. At this point, she says they don’t know the cause of death.

Park City Mountain Senior Communications Director Sara Huey said golf course maintenance staff responded to the incident about 8:45 Friday morning. They contacted emergency services and began life-saving efforts. “Regretfully,” Huey said, “the man was pronounced deceased on site by AirMed.”

In a prepared statement Park City Mountain Vice President and COO of Park City Mountain Deidre Walsh said, Park City Mountain, Canyons Golf and the entire Vail Resorts family, extends their deepest sympathy and support to the man’s family and friends.

A portion of the golf course was closed temporarily on Friday. Full operations resumed later in the day.

Tags
Summit County Summit County
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher