The Market at Jordanelle falls through, sees opportunity in Silver Summit

Mike Holm owns the Market at Park City, and he had plans to open a second grocery store near the intersection of state Route 248 and Browns Canyon Road.

He says estimated construction costs grew too high and he acknowledged nearby residents might be disappointed.

“That's all I can really offer, doggone it,” Holm said. “I wished I could offer them something else, but I can't, because of land costs.”

But there’s another option emerging 5 miles away in Silver Summit. Developer and Park City Planning Commissioner Henry Sigg is applying to build the Marketplace at Silver Creek .

Sigg recently swapped land with Summit County to improve traffic circulation , should the development get final approval. That proposal includes a grocery store.

Holm is talking with Sigg about being that vendor.

“I think there's a need for a grocery store out there in that area,” Holm said. “It's grown like crazy: it's got Promontory; it's got Trailside; it's got Highland Estates; it's got all of those areas out there that really have to drive over to where Smiths is or Whole Foods. There's nothing really that close.”

Sigg stressed nothing is definitive, and he couldn’t speak about whether Holm was considering other areas as well. Tony Tyler of Columbus Pacific development would like to install a grocery store closeby , although Tyler said he hasn’t had conversations with potential vendors yet.

Holm expressed optimism about a new Market in the area being financially viable. There’s more room, and more customers.

He said the Jordanelle location would be 20,000 square feet, compared to the 52,000-square-foot Park City location. He said the rent was going to be too high, with not enough merchandise.

“With me not knowing how much volume that store could potentially do, that kind of threw the wrench in things,” Holm said.

He’s working on a 35,000-square-foot store in the area right now, and he said he hopes it could open by the end of 2024.