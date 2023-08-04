Summit County businesses are eligible for free bike racks

Any business in Summit County is eligible to receive bike parking racks free of charge.

“The U-racks allow for parking for regular bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, as well as adaptive bikes, so they’re a lot more inclusive,” Park City Transportation Planning Analyst Hannah Pack said. “And we can install anywhere from one to five racks.”

The racks can be bolted into concrete, anchored into asphalt, or embedded underneath brick, grass, or gravel.

Pack said the goal is to encourage different transit options.

“Having more bike parking will allow people to know that they can securely leave their bikes, whether they’re out running errands or going to work,” she said. “It really is a barrier to biking if you don’t have a place to leave your bike. So we’re hoping to encourage more people to bike and replace their car trips with biking.”

All businesses need to do is fill out the registration form. Someone from the city or county will then be in contact to set up a site visit and installation plan.

Register here.