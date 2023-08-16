UTA’s Kimball Junction-to-Salt Lake City bus ends Sunday

This Sunday, Aug. 20, the Utah Transit Authority will end its 902 PC-SLC Connect route, which runs from the Olympus Cove Park-and-Ride in Salt Lake City to the Kimball Junction Transit Center in Summit County.

A lot has changed for people who use that bus since last December, when the UTA 902 route changed from multiple stops in Salt Lake City on the way to the University of Utah to one stop at the Olympus Cove Park-and-Ride in Millcreek. Now and through Sunday when it ends, it costs $5 to ride up or down on the 902.

Since December, Summit County-based High Valley Transit has provided a free bus route, covering many of UTA’s old stops between Kimball Junction, the university and Salt Lake Central Station. That’s the High Valley 107 bus.

Utah Transit Authority The UTA 902 route from the Olympus Cove Park and Ride to Kimball Junction Transit Center (which appears in the map above in red) will end Sunday. The High Valley Transit 107 route (blue) will continue.

David Geffen is the vice president of the High Valley Transit Board of Trustees. He said this time, when UTA removes buses from Park City to Salt Lake City, High Valley won’t be able to pick up the slack.

“We would certainly love to be able to replace that,” Geffen said, “but we at this moment don't have a plan to replace that.”

Geffen hoped people who rely on the UTA 902 will explore whether they can find a way to use the High Valley 107.

“We're hoping ridership in Salt Lake that wants to come up here will kind of go across to the [University of Utah] side of the basin there and take the buses up from there,” he said. “You know, we are running free buses up, as a reminder, all the way from downtown up by the U and over this way.”

KPCW [FILE] A High Valley Transit bus waits before departing from Kimball Junction Transit Center to travel to Salt Lake City. The bus belongs to a third-party driving company, which contracts with High Valley to service the 107 route.

The High Valley 107 runs daily and picks up its first passengers at 6:10 a.m. at Salt Lake Central Station before it heads to Kimball Junction. The bus makes its final drop-off at Central Station at 8:49 p.m.

On Aug. 6, High Valley added a new stop for some of its routes at the Jeremy Ranch Park-and-Ride. More information about the High Valley 107 route is available here .