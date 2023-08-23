Sage Mountain Sanctuary hosts third annual Plant-Based Palooza to build new barn

Sage Mountain Sanctuary is nestled in Brown’s Canyon sitting on 63 acres. The nonprofit cares for more than 40 farm animals spared from the slaughterhouse. Executive Director Lauren Lockey said it is hoping to raise $30,000 Saturday night.

“Which will go towards a barn,” Lockey said. “We realize, especially this last winter, as we all know, was very tough. And I'm assuming we're going to have a few more of those. So, this barn will house all of the animals as well as making life a lot easier for our volunteers and for our employees. Everything will be in one spot. And yeah, we're super psyched to be able to do that.”

Tickets are $70. Doors open at 4 p.m. The plant-based barbecue and drinks are served at 5 p.m. with live music from Michelle Moonshine, dancing and a silent auction. Guests will need to bring their own chairs, blankets and alcoholic beverages. During the live animal sponsorship auction, participants can bid to support the rescued animals.

“It's just a really wonderful way to start to connect with these kinds of animals and realize that they're very similar to our pets that we bring into our homes,” Lockey said. “I think the main thing that I've realized, even over the last couple years, is that we're all trying to kind of get back to our heart, and we all have this kindness within us. And we kind of forget about that sometimes when we're going through our days. So, being with these animals actually brings that out in us. And we become very present and very joyful and remember to be kind, not only to ourselves, but to all of those around us and make our days just better and more joyful.”

The sanctuary is 15 minutes from Park City and the address will be provided upon ticket purchase.

She says many of the animals have come to the sanctuary from kids who have raised them through a 4H-type program and are unwilling to see them go to auction or be slaughtered.

“These kids grow very attached to these animals, because they're with them every day from when they're born,” she said. “And so, when the kids have to do that, they obviously become very sad, because they're feeling like they're betraying their friends. And so a lot of our animals come from these kids actually reaching out to us or telling their parents that they don't want these animals to go where they're going.”

One of the pigs at Sage Mountain, Morgan, fell off a transport truck and was brought to the sanctuary.

Wesley Burdett / Sage Mountain Morgan the pig is one of the rescued animals at Sage Mountain.

You can see photos of all of the resident animals being cared for here.