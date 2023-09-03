Flood watch in effect for Summit County through Monday evening

A flood watch is in effect for Summit County and surrounding areas from now until 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locatons.

Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend, aided by low pressure and a cold front tracking through Utah. This will bring the potential for mutliple rounds of heavy rainfall.