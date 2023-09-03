© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Flood watch in effect for Summit County through Monday evening

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 3, 2023 at 1:02 PM MDT
The National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for part of Summit County through Monday at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Services has issued a flood watch for Summit County and surrounding areas.

A flood watch is in effect for Summit County and surrounding areas from now until 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locatons.

Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend, aided by low pressure and a cold front tracking through Utah. This will bring the potential for mutliple rounds of heavy rainfall.

Tags
Summit County Flooding
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher