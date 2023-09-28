Cedar Crest Village proposal moves ahead to planning commission

It’s official: eastern Summit County planners will consider redeveloping Hoytsville this fall.

Area families have brought in well-known Utah developers to create a brand-new town in Hoytsville, dubbed “Cedar Crest Village.” Their vision is to slowly build a mixed-use community where they can live for generations to come, insulated from countywide growth and the decline of farming in Hoytsville.

Members of the Cedar Crest Village Overlay Committee unanimously forwarded a positive recommendation to the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission Thursday.

Summit County Director of Planning, Zoning and Design Peter Barnes called it the end of the beginning of the Cedar Crest process.

Eastside planning commissioners and Summit County councilmembers have previously praised the idea of Cedar Crest, but this will be the first time the planning commission reviews the village overlay in detail.

According to Deputy County Attorney Helen Strachan, the tentative schedule is to hold discussions at the planning commission Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 followed by a public hearing Nov. 2.

The eastside planning commission will need to forward its own recommendation to the Summit County Council for what is essentially a rezone, replacing the agricultural uses with a new village zone. The plan sent to the county council will include a development agreement that will guide the buildout.

The council would ultimately approve or deny the plans and new village zoning, but that doesn’t mean everything gets built immediately.

The developers will go through the normal permitting processes before breaking any ground, whether with the planning commission or the Summit County Engineering Department.

Developers Ivory Homes and Larry H. Miller Communities, who collaborated on the Daybreak community in the Salt Lake Valley, have said Cedar Crest would be phased in over many years to not overwhelm the area.