Kamas Theater aims to open Thanksgiving weekend

The Kamas Theater has its business permit, passed its fire inspection. Now, it just needs its public viewing license.

Blanca Partida, who is reopening the theater with her husband Reed Bearbower, couldn’t be more excited although she said it’s always scary opening a new business.

They expect to be screening movies Thanksgiving weekend. Partida said there will be a variety of family-oriented films and new releases at the single-screen theater.

“I take my kids to the movies all the time, and it's nice to hang out with my kids even though some of the movies I wouldn't preferably watch,” she said. “It keeps me close to my kids.”

And the family-friendly focus is beginning early on Halloween too.

“So we're giving treats to the kids, we're going to have popcorn and a little treat bag for the kids,” she said. “It's just like a haunted house except at a movie theater.”

They’re going to call the theater the Kamas Entertainment Center, to signal that it's a place for events, the performing arts and not just movies.

The haunted house is $5 per person from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31.