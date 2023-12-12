© 2023 KPCW

Summit County deputy uses patrol vehicle to stop wrong way driver

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published December 12, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST
Damage to both cars was concentrated around the passenger side. The wrong way driver was the only one in her vehicle.
Summit County Sheriff's Office
Summit County Sheriff's Office

A 21-year-old driver could face charges after Summit County deputies stopped her going the wrong way on U.S. Highway 40.

Deputies say they used a PIT maneuver, hitting the woman’s SUV to stop her around 1 a.m. Sunday.

She was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 at the Park City and Kamas exit.

Damage was concentrated to the front passenger side of both vehicles.

The deputy was not hurt, and according to the probable cause statement, the suspect went to Park City Hospital with minor injuries.

At the hospital, she failed field sobriety tests and later a chemical breath test.

She was booked into the Summit County jail for driving the wrong way under the influence, a class A misdemeanor.

Her bail was set at $500.

Charges have not yet been filed.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas