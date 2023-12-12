Summit County deputy uses patrol vehicle to stop wrong way driver

Deputies say they used a PIT maneuver, hitting the woman’s SUV to stop her around 1 a.m. Sunday.

She was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 40 at the Park City and Kamas exit.

Damage was concentrated to the front passenger side of both vehicles.

The deputy was not hurt, and according to the probable cause statement, the suspect went to Park City Hospital with minor injuries.

At the hospital, she failed field sobriety tests and later a chemical breath test.

She was booked into the Summit County jail for driving the wrong way under the influence, a class A misdemeanor.

Her bail was set at $500.

Charges have not yet been filed.