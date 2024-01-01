Summit County treasurer running for reelection

Treasurers collect property taxes, keep financial records and invest money for the county. Forsling has served as Summit County’s treasurer for 13 years.

“It is my fifth term that I'd be running for, and I'm very proud of everything that I've accomplished in the terms I have served so far,” she said. “I have irons in the fire, plans that we're currently working on, that I really want to make sure we get implemented.”

Her first goal is to develop an online “property information platform.” She says it will bring together public data like property values, tax documents and historical information so owners have all their property information in one place.

Forsling says she wants to upgrade the technology used to collect property taxes. During her tenure, she rolled out an automatic payment system and wants to roll out a new e-notification system.

And she says there needs to be a comprehensive guide to the property tax process.

“Many people need a resource, a place to go,” Forsling said. “So one thing I'm excited about doing right now is developing a ‘property ownership guide’ to help answer questions, when you have questions.”

It would list everything from important dates to how to change ownership, become a primary resident and more.

Forsling also worked to expand tax relief for Summit County’s poorest residents in 2023. The county raised the income qualifying someone for a hardship-based tax abatement, and it estimates about a dozen more households qualified.

Forsling, a Democrat, has run unopposed for her past two terms. She is the first person to announce candidacy for treasurer.

Summit County’s assessor and recorder will also be on November’s ballot, as well as three at-large county council seats.

The filing period is Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5.