Council sets date to decide on Dakota Pacific development

The county has accelerated talks to allow for a public hearing the week before winter break.



Jan. 17 (Wednesday): 1:50 p.m. during regular council meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min)

(Wednesday): during regular council meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min) Jan. 23 (Tuesday): 11 a.m. special meeting at Summit County Courthouse in Coalville (90 min)

(Tuesday): special meeting at Summit County Courthouse in Coalville (90 min) Jan. 25 (Thursday): 3 p.m. special meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min)

(Thursday): special meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min) Feb. 1 (Thursday): 3 p.m. special meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min)

(Thursday): special meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min) Feb. 7 (Wednesday): time TBD during regular council meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min)

(Wednesday): during regular council meeting at Sheldon Richins Building (90 min) Feb. 8 (Thursday): 3 p.m. special meeting at Richins (90 min)

(Thursday): special meeting at Richins (90 min) Feb. 13 (Tuesday): 11 a.m. special meeting in Council Chambers (90 min)

(Tuesday): special meeting in Council Chambers (90 min) Feb. 15 (Thursday): 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. special meeting and 6 p.m. public hearing at Ecker Hill Middle School (180 min)

(Thursday): special meeting and at Ecker Hill Middle School (180 min) Feb. 20 (Tuesday): 6:00 p.m. special meeting and final decision at Sheldon Richins Building

the schedule above provided by the Summit County manager is subject to change. Meetings are also streamed and archived on Facebook.

The first special meeting about the controversial development happened Jan. 23. The council and Dakota Pacific Real Estate discussed mitigating the project’s traffic impacts.

Dakota Pacific wants to build 727 residential units on 50 relatively undeveloped acres on the west side of Kimball. Detractors say that, despite the project’s close proximity to the Kimball Junction Transit Center, it will add to congestion on state Route 224.

Dakota Pacific CEO Marc Stanworth says the company recently met with the Utah Department of Transportation about three main options to fix 224 and Interstate 80.

“Even selfishly, from our own project perspective, it doesn't make a lot of sense to have a lot of residents living there that are gridlocked,” Stanworth said.

Any improvements could be far off: UDOT doesn’t have Kimball Junction improvements on its 10-year plan. It does plan to choose a course of action this year.

The transit and transportation discussion will continue Thursday, at the next special meeting. It’s set for 3 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building, and the county will post a link to attend online.