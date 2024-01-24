Quinn’s Junction needs a gas station, Summit County planners say

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission unanimously gave the thumbs-up Jan. 23 to a code amendment that would allow gas stations at Quinn’s Junction. Now it goes to the county council for a final vote.

Maverik, Inc., asked for the code change so it can build a gas station at the corner of Old Highway 40 and Atkinson Road.

That’s in the middle of the only “service commercial” zone in Summit County, which doesn’t allow gas stations right now.

Summit County Zoning Map The blue zone is the "service commercial" zone where Maverik owns land. It's in unincorporated Summit County, which is cordoned off from Park City proper (left) by U.S. Highway 40.

County staff say there’s a need. Planner Ray Milliner observed how nearby residents and businesses need to drive miles to fill up.

“Individuals who live, say, in the Deer Mountain area or Francis or whatever are driving into town to get gas,” he told the commissioners, “either to Kamas or to Park City. I guess they could go to Silver Summit as well, but that gas station is just overwhelmed.”

Commissioners Thomas Cooke and Bruce Carmichael agreed any gas station in the service commercial zone could reduce trips to those areas.

“It does provide a kind of a missing element that would help with keeping traffic out of Park City, Kimball junction, et cetera,” Carmichael said.

Commissioner D.J. Hubler asked whether the station would have EV charging.

“We're still in the process of analyzing whether that's good for our market or not,” Maverik’s Richard Pickett told commissioners. “Basically, that comes down to, if you have a neighborhood gas station, you’re most likely going to your home, rather than want to charge up at our facility.”

If the county council approves the code change, any company in the service commercial zone at Quinn’s could bring forward a gas station proposal, not just Maverik. A date hasn’t been set for the council’s vote.