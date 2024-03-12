© 2024 KPCW

Driver arrested in Park City with 55 grams of cocaine

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 12, 2024 at 3:47 PM MDT
McPolin Farm
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The arrest happened at mile marker 8 on state Route 224, next to McPolin Farm (above).

A Salt Lake City man is facing charges after deputies pulled him over traveling southbound by the White Barn late March 9.

Charging documents say Coby Carlton Walton, 24, was stopped because a records check showed he had a suspended drivers license and outstanding warrants.

Deputies searched his car after a K9 detected the presence of drugs. They say they found 55 grams a white powder in two bags that tested positive for cocaine.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the street price of cocaine in the United States was $120 per gram in 2021. That means the man was carrying between $6,000 and $7,000 of coke.

He also faces charges for three stolen bank cards deputies found in his possession.

The arrest came a day after deputies busted a drug lab at a home behind Park City High School, which they say was being used to manufacture crack cocaine.

The sheriff’s office did not say whether the 55 grams of cocaine were related to the alleged lab.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
