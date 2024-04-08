© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Idol to announce if Henefer native reaches top 20

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:19 PM MDT
Kaibrienne "KB" Richins was a breakout star on TikTok.
American Idol
Kaibrienne "KB" Richins was a breakout star on TikTok.

20-year-old Kaibrienne Richins is among the top 24 American Idol contestants of season 22.

The North Summit High School alumna performed on the Disney Aulani stage in Hawaii for the episode that ABC aired Sunday, April 7.

She sang “Heaven” by Bryan Adams.

11 other singers competed with the other half performing April 8. Voting for Richins has closed.

That vote will decide which four contestants are eliminated and if Richins makes the top 20 Sunday on ABC at 7 p.m. MDT.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content