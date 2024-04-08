American Idol to announce if Henefer native reaches top 20
20-year-old Kaibrienne Richins is among the top 24 American Idol contestants of season 22.
The North Summit High School alumna performed on the Disney Aulani stage in Hawaii for the episode that ABC aired Sunday, April 7.
She sang “Heaven” by Bryan Adams.
11 other singers competed with the other half performing April 8. Voting for Richins has closed.
That vote will decide which four contestants are eliminated and if Richins makes the top 20 Sunday on ABC at 7 p.m. MDT.