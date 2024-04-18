Outlets Park City adding Ulta Beauty, Bullfrog Spas

Outlets Park City Senior Vice President Tom Schneck said April 17 the new tenants are in line with the company’s mission to expand and diversify its offerings.

Ulta’s space will be over 8,700 square feet with plans to open in late 2024. It will occupy the space Spirit Halloween previously used, between Samsonite and Skechers.

Bullfrog, a hot tub retailer founded in Salt Lake City in 1996, will cover more than 7,000 square feet. It’s scheduled to open this summer adjacent to the Columbia Factory Store.

“We are looking forward to more exciting new store and property announcements in the near future,” Schneck said.

Outlets Park City owner, Singerman Real Estate, has applied to rezone the area to include housing.

As developer Dakota Pacific Real Estate has told Summit County councilmembers, residential square footage generates more than double the revenue of commercial.