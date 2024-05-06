© 2024 KPCW

Summit County arts board chooses artist duo for Pinebrook, Jeremy roundabouts

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT
The public arts board liked the idea of a moose, but it wants to work with artists Don Kennell and Lisa Adler on the other animal.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
The public arts board liked the idea of a moose, but it wants to work with artists Don Kennell and Lisa Adler on the other animal.

Board members chose Don Kennell and Lisa Adler of Santa Fe, New Mexico, by a 5-2 vote April 30.

The couple proposed a metal bear and moose, 20 and 25 feet high respectively, in either roundabout.

According to Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder, final sculpture designs are still being discussed.

“The [Summit County Public Arts Board] is fairly confident that they're going to move forward with the moose formation,” Scudder said. “They've reached back out to the artist team to see if they would be willing to reimagine the bear sculpture.”

Members of the public and the arts board thought Summit County is better known for moose than for bears.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Members of the public and the arts board thought Summit County is better known for moose than for bears.

That’s after the board and residents pointed out the area isn’t known for bears. One resident suggested a bobcat or mountain lion; another suggested elk.

The Summit County Public Works department drove an excavator out into the roundabouts to help the board visualize what 25 feet looks like.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
The Summit County Public Works department drove an excavator out into the roundabouts to help the board visualize what 25 feet looks like.

Scudder said the board liked Kennell and Adler’s willingness to engage the community, too.

“One idea, while it's not cemented in stone, was to maybe do a naming contest with [nearby] schools,” she said.

The final project designs are expected to be presented at a May 14 public meeting.

Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
1 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 1.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
2 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 5.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
3 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 6.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
4 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 3.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
5 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 4.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
6 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 8.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
7 of 7  — DKLA Design Team 7.png
Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.
Arts Council of Park City & Summit County

It was Kennell and Adler’s second time vying for the commission.

The public arts board selected the duo as finalists in 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic put roundabout beautification on hold.

If the board confirms their latest proposal, the artists will receive $194,000, which the county budgeted for in 2019. Click here to learn more about Don Kennell and Lisa Adler.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
Connor Thomas
