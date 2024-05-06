Summit County arts board chooses artist duo for Pinebrook, Jeremy roundabouts

The couple proposed a metal bear and moose, 20 and 25 feet high respectively, in either roundabout.

According to Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder, final sculpture designs are still being discussed.

“The [Summit County Public Arts Board] is fairly confident that they're going to move forward with the moose formation,” Scudder said. “They've reached back out to the artist team to see if they would be willing to reimagine the bear sculpture.”

Arts Council of Park City & Summit County Members of the public and the arts board thought Summit County is better known for moose than for bears.

That’s after the board and residents pointed out the area isn’t known for bears. One resident suggested a bobcat or mountain lion; another suggested elk.

Arts Council of Park City & Summit County The Summit County Public Works department drove an excavator out into the roundabouts to help the board visualize what 25 feet looks like.

Scudder said the board liked Kennell and Adler’s willingness to engage the community, too.

“One idea, while it's not cemented in stone, was to maybe do a naming contest with [nearby] schools,” she said.

The final project designs are expected to be presented at a May 14 public meeting.

Don Kennell and Lisa Adler have experience creating large-scale animal sculptures.

It was Kennell and Adler’s second time vying for the commission.

The public arts board selected the duo as finalists in 2020, days before the COVID-19 pandemic put roundabout beautification on hold.

If the board confirms their latest proposal, the artists will receive $194,000, which the county budgeted for in 2019. Click here to learn more about Don Kennell and Lisa Adler.