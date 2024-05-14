Kouri Richins convicted of assaulting sister-in-law after violating probation

Kouri punched her sister-in-law in the neck and face two days after Eric Richins’ death. The attack stemmed from a dispute between the two women over control of Eric’s estate.

In a deal with prosecutors, Kouri initially pleaded no contest to the class B misdemeanor charge in March 2023. Summit County Justice Court was prepared to dismiss charges if she began mental health counseling within 90 days of her plea.

But May 13, after she failed to show evidence she complied with the agreement, Justice Court Judge Brendan McCullagh found Kouri guilty of the assault.

The crime carries a punishment of up to six months in jail. No sentencing date has been set.

Separately, on May 15, Third District Court Judge Richard Mzriak could decide whether Kouri will stand trial on aggravated murder charges in connection with her husband’s March 2022 death from fentanyl poisoning. A hearing is set for 9 a.m. at the Silver Summit Justice Center.

In all, Kouri faces 11 felony counts that could send her to prison for the rest of her life if she is tried and convicted of the charges.